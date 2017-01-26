5 Men who could eliminate Goldberg from the 2017 Royal Rumble

Goldberg is a favorite to win the 2017 Royal Rumble. Who can stop him?

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 16:50 IST

Who could eliminate this man from the Rumble match? Goldberg has had quite a few months, hasn’t he? He started as a man who was returning simply to have his “last match” with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. It seemed he was destined to lose to Brock, hopefully, have a good match and ride off into the sunset. But all of that changed in one minute and 26 seconds when Goldberg squashed Brock Lesnar. It was shocking and made it quite clear Goldberg was here to stay. It is painfully obvious that the WWE wants you to believe Goldberg will win the Royal Rumble. He has had some interesting interactions with all of the major stars of the Raw brand in the last few weeks. If you end a show with a stare down with the Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, it is pretty obvious you are one of the major favorites to win the 2017 Royal Rumble. So who can stop the seemingly unstoppable Goldberg? I present my list of top five men who could eliminate Goldberg from the 2017 Royal Rumble: #5 Dean Ambrose

The Lunatic Fringe can take out the major players in the Rumble

This list can’t contain just wrestlers from Raw, right? SmackDown seemed to be an afterthought in the lead up to the Rumble match. Despite this, I still believe that SmackDown has some potential Rumble winners in Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. But I believe the “Lunatic Fringe” has the best shot at Goldberg from the brand.

It seems pretty transparent that Brock and Goldberg will interact at some point. But another interesting player to get in their way would be Dean. It is safe to say Dean didn’t have the best match with Brock at WrestleMania 32 and it would be beyond interesting to see him interact with Brock at the Rumble.

Since Dean’s character thrives on being unpredictable, he could take the opportunity against both Brock and Goldberg to shock the world and eliminate Goldberg in the Rumble at that time. It would be a much-needed shock and add instant credibility to the Intercontinental Champion heading into WrestleMania season.

He certainly has enough star power to deserve the elimination and build on that moment.