5 most likely members of the WWE Mount Rushmore

The WWE's version of Mount Rushmore could potentially feature these legendary figures.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 10:31 IST

WWE’s Mount Rushmore has a lot of potential candidates

The Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota is one of the most iconic symbols throughout the United States of America, with millions flocking to see it in person every year in order to learn more about the history of the nation.

It's a fine piece of art, representing some of the greatest men to have stepped foot on American land.

So naturally, sports fans around the world tend to use it as a way in which they can apply it to their own situations. For example, the NBA, NFL and many more organisations feature fanbases that debate who exactly would be on the Mount Rushmore for their designated sport.

It often creates some interesting discussion, because there are many legends to be found across the likes of basketball, American football and more.

When it comes to the WWE, however, it's even more difficult. There have been so many phenomenal superstars and influential figures over the years that it's hard to determine just four men or women that deserve it above all others.

Whether it's the wrestlers themselves or figures behind the scenes, WWE has played host to some of the most important entities in the history of sports entertainment.

So with that being said, let's take a look at the five most likely members of the WWE Mount Rushmore.

#5 Bruno Sammartino

Sammartino doesn’t get the credit he deserves

Bruno Sammartino is one of the greatest superstars in the history of professional wrestling and that's just a fact. The man sold out Madison Square Garden on a consistent basis, in addition to holding the WWE Championship for a combined 4,040 days.

Those two facts alone are staggering and are more than enough to qualify him for a position on this list.

Also read: Which United States President could have been a WWE Superstar?

If it weren't for Sammartino, we may have never seen World Wrestling Entertainment expand into the juggernaut it is today. He grabbed the company and threw them on his back during his tenures as champion, becoming one of the most iconic figures not just in wrestling but in the entirety of New York City.

Every time he even walks into a room, people should stand up and applaud. Legend.

Now to someone who is a little bit more noteworthy at present.