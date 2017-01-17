5 Possible candidates for RAW General Manager

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 22:44 IST

The 2016 brand split has been a very interesting ride thus far. With both brands getting a brand new look, along with some fresh new faces, along with SmackDown going live and getting a huge boost in ratings, things could certainly be worse.

Unfortunately for the flagship brand, things have been somewhat rocky on Monday nights. The ratings have been something like a game of ping-pong, going from one end of the spectrum to the other. This is foreign territory for Raw, especially when compared to Smackdown, which is the secondary brand, historically speaking.

The point being, Red is not used to finishing behind Blue. Both brands have pretty strong authority figures, with Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley leading the charge for Raw, while Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon spearhead the newly revamped, live edition of Smackdown.

Things on Tuesday nights appear to be going just fine, with no major rumours of any changes lurking. However, for quite some time now, there have been rumblings of a shake-up on Monday nights specifically with Mick Foley. Personally, I believe Foley was only brought in on a temporary basis, but that's neither here nor there.

Sometimes change is not only good but necessary. When it comes to the status of Mick Foley as the Raw General Manager, who replaces him, if the rumours are true? I've thought about this in-depth, with the following names making my final list of potential candidates for new Raw GM.

#5 Triple H

No one is as qualified in leadership experience!

We may as well start off with the obvious. Triple H is one of, if not THE busiest person in all of professional wrestling. This man is jet-setting all over the globe, going from the UK one day for the UK Championship Tournament, to Little Rock, Arkansas the next night, to sit in the gorilla position for Raw.

He has his hands in practically everything with a WWE logo. Needless to say, no one can ever question his work ethic, nor his commitment to the company.

In regards to assuming the Raw GM spot, Triple H is no stranger to authority roles. In fact, he sort of reinvented the idea of what an authority figure is. He is certainly someone who could step in and take the reigns immediately, but does he want to? Or better yet, does this guy have time to add this to his agenda?