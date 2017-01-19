5 possible show openers at WrestleMania 33

The main event is certainly the main attraction of WrestleMania, but the opener is also extremely important.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jan 2017, 17:35 IST

Last year’s ladder match received alot of plaudits

The first match at WrestleMania every year is designed to do one thing and one thing only- excite the fans. It's the bout that usually features either fan favourites or a collection of high flyers, all trying to make a name for themselves on the grandest stage of them all.

It's a tried and tested formula that always seems to pay off, and as a result, WWE often starts the night off with a heroic triumph for a babyface character.

That being said, it doesn't have to be that way. No matter who wins the opening contest, in all likelihood the crowd is going to be cheering everyone involved because they appreciate how hard they've worked to get to that point. Sure, everyone else on the card has to, but the show openers have an extra point to prove.

So with that in mind, let's look ahead to this year's April extravaganza. With so many Superstars rumoured to be on the card from both the past and the present, it's both difficult and exciting to predict what the show is going to look like.

It's this uncertainty that makes ‘Mania season all the more interesting, and it's why we're going to take a closer look at the possibilities. Without further ado, here are five possible show opening matches at WrestleMania 33.

#1 Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match III

The IC Title has opened the show for the last two years

We've seen it at 31 and 32, so why not do it again. Over the last twelve months the IC Title has experienced something of a revival, which can mainly be attributed to the overwhelming talents of The Miz. There have been in-depth storylines, fascinating plot twists and a general feeling of importance surrounding the belt.

With that being said, WWE sometimes just can't resist a spot fest in order to pop the crowd, which means we could see this match type become a trilogy in Orlando. Yes, we all want to see the championship in a bout that means something, but given how many stars are going to be on this card, you just know Vince is going to be tempted by this idea.

At the end of the day, it isn't the worst idea in the world, but it certainly isn't the best either. Throwing a bunch of guys together in order to secure a Mania payday is a nice idea in theory, but you've got to think about what the general audience wants as opposed to just pressing auto pilot and expecting success.

That being said, let's move on to another incarnation of this idea.