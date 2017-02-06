5 potential Andre The Giant Battle Royal winners

There are so many possible winners this year for the annual Battle Royal - and here's some of the best of them.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 15:21 IST

The Battle Royal winner needs to get a solid push following the event

In terms of prestige, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal hasn't really lived up to it's potential over the last few years.

During its three incarnations, it has gone from being greatly hyped to becoming a pre-show match as the buffer between two main events. It's a vicious cycle and it needs to be broken, especially when you consider that it's supposed to be a tribute to one of the greatest Superstars of all time.

With winners like Cesaro, Big Show and Baron Corbin, it would appear on the face of it that the tradition has been well honoured since its inception back in 2014. Unfortunately, the win didn't mean much for the first two and Corbin is the only one out of the three that seems to have truly benefited from the victory.

So as we approach WrestleMania 33, the build to the Battle Royal will likely begin within the next few weeks.

The hope of many fans is that they don't just shove a bunch of mid-carders into the match and instead put some focus on the competitors, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen. The real question is this - who will end up walking away with the trophy this year?

Without further ado, let's look at five potential Andre The Giant Battle Royal winners.

#1 Braun Strowman

Strowman could be in with a great chance of winning the whole thing

This is probably the most obvious option, especially considering that it seems like they don't have a singles match planned for Braun at WrestleMania anymore.

Strowman has manhandled every single person that has stepped in the ring with him since the brand split, and WWE has done a great job of making him feel like an unstoppable monster.

Obviously there's a number of big guys that will be involved in this match up, but Braun stands head and shoulders above the rest as the favourite.

This kind of Battle Royal suits him down to a tee and it would set him up brilliantly for a probable Universal Title run following the show in Orlando. Who knows, maybe it'll lead to a year-long unbeaten streak.

Moving on to a man who was predicted to be in this match way back in 2014.