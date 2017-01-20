5 potential WrestleMania matches for AJ Styles

With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, it's time to examine where things are headed for WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Styles has a lot of possibilities on the table heading into WrestleMania

As was the anticipating from many upon his arrival into the company, AJ Styles has had a truly sensational year. The former TNA stand out has been in the WWE for less than twelve months, and during that time has put on performances that need to be seen in order to believe. Honestly, he's that good.

After many believed he'd simply be used in order to get the other guys over, Styles has taken the company by storm and as a result, he is walking into the Royal Rumble as the WWE Champion. It doesn't get much bigger than that and as we prepare for WrestleMania season, there is one question in the minds of everyone.

Who, exactly, is AJ Styles going to face off against at WrestleMania 33? It's the place that The Phenomenal One made his name, and it's also the place where he debuted at the 2016 Rumble. There's a lot at stake and you can bet that the WWE Universe is going to be behind the heel champion regardless of who he's facing.

So with that being said, let's take a look at five potential WrestleMania bouts for AJ Styles.

#1 Kurt Angle

Styles and Angle have had many battles in TNA

Oh! It's true, it's damn true. With Kurt Angle's comments stating that he wants a match with Styles, it may well be only a matter of time before this becomes a reality. The two men have had many epic clashes in TNA, but nothing would quite compare to whatever they produce on the grandest stage of them all.

The two men are extremely decorated within the wrestling business but their experience levels at Mania couldn't be more different - not that it matters. Whether Styles walks into the Citrus Bowl as the WWE Champion or not, there are a thousand different ways in which you can successfully set this bout up that would entertain the millions of fans watching.

Plus, the great thing about this match is that it doesn't need a stipulation. There's no limit to what these guys can do in the ring and to make this happen would be purely about the wrestling product and nothing less than a genius move. Styles could come out victorious and celebrate the triumph for the next few months, or alternatively, it could help transition him back into a babyface. Either one will work.