5 potential WrestleMania opponents for Randy Orton

With Randy Orton's ticket to the main event of WrestleMania secured, who will join him there?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 18:41 IST

Orton has a lot of potential Mania dance partners

Randy Orton is headed to the main event of WrestleMania - well, at least that's the tagline. We all know that winning the Royal Rumble doesn't necessarily guarantee that you'll be in the final match at the show of shows, however, things have been more positive in recent years with the last four winners of the Battle Royal doing just that.

With that being said, it's time to start examining who we think The Viper will face at the Citrus Bowl. There are a number of big time Superstars in the running for the honour, and with the Elimination Chamber coming up in the next few weeks, everything will soon become a lot clearer regarding the finalised card for WrestleMania 33.

When it comes to who would be the best match-up for Orton, it really is anyone's guess. There are several top level wrestlers on SmackDown Live right now that could give The Apex Predator a great match, but it really does all depend on who walks out of the Chamber with the WWE Championship.

Regardless of who it is, though, we're pretty confident that Orton will put on a great show in Orlando. With that in mind, let's look at five potential WrestleMania opponents for Randy Orton.

#1 John Cena

Cena vs Orton seems destined to happen forever

Once in a lifetime? Try a few dozen.

The second that Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble match, thousands of fans around the world groaned at the prospect of seeing him face off against long term rival John Cena once again. Figures suggest that the two men have faced off 22 times on WWE television over the years, and that's just a few too many to comprehend for certain members of the WWE Universe.

However, what they fail to mention is that the two icons have yet to have a one on one match at WrestleMania. Now whilst that doesn't mean we haven't seen it before, it does make things feel fresh if this is indeed the route they decide to go down. Besides, we both know they can put on a world class match so there's no huge issue here.

Onto Orton's Wyatt Family brother and leader.