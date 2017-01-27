5 potential WrestleMania opponents for The Undertaker

There aren't many hotter topics in wrestling than The Undertaker's potential retirement opponent.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle

Undertaker’s WrestleMania opponent is still unknown

We've spoken for years about the influence of The Undertaker and what he's done for the business, and there's a big reason for that - he's the greatest performer in the history of WrestleMania.

Now while some fans choose to believe that there shouldn't be so much stock put into that, the bottom line is that The Deadman has done some truly incredible things throughout his career.

So the big question on everyone's minds is, when will it come to an end? When will the man who possessed the greatest streak in all of sports entertainment finally ride off into the sunset?

Well, we initially believed it would happen last year at WrestleMania 32, but if the rumours are to be believed then a number of injuries ensured that didn't come to fruition.

Now, in 2017, it becomes less about when he will retire and more about focusing on the story currently unfolding. The Undertaker is set to enter the Royal Rumble match this Sunday and the second he does that, we will all know that the Road to WrestleMania has truly begun.

So then, who will be the man to receive the honour of sharing the ring with the former WWE Champion in Orlando?

Let's run down some options as we take a look at five potential WrestleMania opponents for The Undertaker.

#1 Goldberg

Could Goldberg run through The Undertaker?

No matter which way you look at this, it'd be a blockbuster match. Yes, neither man is in their prime any more, but they're still fantastic performers in their own right and the sheer scale of the showdown would boost this match up to a higher level.

The story could revolve around both men having two of the greatest streaks in the history of the business, and quite simply put, they’d want to see who the better man is.

Or, alternatively, you could draw attention to the fact that Goldberg destroyed the man who broke the streak within 90 seconds.

That alone would increase the stakes for the bout, because it would add that sense of uncertainty into the mind of fans - what could he do to The Undertaker? As long as they avoid the typical WWE vs WCW flashbacks, we would be in for a treat.

Onto a younger talent which may please a lot of modern day fans.