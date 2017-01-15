5 problems the WWE currently needs to address

The WWE, before making full-scale Mania plans needs to address the following issues as the fans are growing restless with stale content.

by arjunPapadopolous Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jan 2017, 13:30 IST

The WWE has several elephants in the room

Business, as they say, exists in a dynamic environment. The conditions are forever changing and one has to adapt rather quickly to stay on top of their game. The WWE is no different.

Eras and superstars change, but having to deal with issues in a changing environment remains a constant struggle. With the plethora of talent available at hand, it is how you ultimately manage them and the storylines that count.

The WWE has been notoriously known to take some hideous decisions in the past which have cost them dearly. Today, we look at 5 issues that they need to bring back to the drawing board and relook before going ahead with full-scale Wrestlemania plans.

#1 Piling up mid carders

Talent galore

Get the best talent from around the world – Check.

Induct them into the NXT setup – Check.

Give them a grand PPV debut – Check.

Next course of action – Err?

The WWE has some of the best talent scouts in the business. The who’s who of the wrestling world are all cooling off their heels in the NXT setup waiting for their chance to grab the limelight.

Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Nakamura etc are all top talents that are adding up to an already large mid card segment that the WWE currently possesses. This will only add up to more on-air time and more meaningless TV segments.

With long waiting times, talents will soon lose the plot and move back to independent wrestling promotions much like what has happened in the past. When and how will WWE push these wrestlers to the main roster is an issue they need to address on priority.