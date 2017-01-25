5 reasons Brock Lesnar didn't return to MMA sooner than UFC 200

Brock Lesnar's MMA return stunned the world, and it wasn't a minute too soon.

Brock Lesnar took his time regarding an MMA return

Brock Lesnar is the Beast Incarnate, the former UFC Champion, the former WWE Champion - basically, he has many names.

The guy is one of the most destructive forces in the history of sports entertainment, and over the years he's made a name for himself as someone who can dominate pretty much any landscape or situation that he's involved in.

Because of that, there's always a lot of intrigue surrounding Brock. Whether it's pro wrestling or mixed martial arts, many of his fans often speculate as to what his next move in the working world be.

He certainly likes to keep people guessing, with his return to the octagon at UFC 200 catching a hell of a lot of people off guard.

So why did it have to happen then? Well, aside from the fact it was the company's biggest event ever, there always seemed to be a number of factors behind Brock's decision not to make the return to UFC sooner.

Obviously, the big one is his contract with the WWE, but you'd imagine that if he wanted to leave badly enough then he'd just walk out the door.

So with all that being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't return to MMA sooner than UFC 200.

#1 Money

Lesnar’s income is fairly ridiculous

It's really very simple - money is the key to happiness in many people's minds, and Lesnar hasn't been shy in the past when revealing that his sole purpose in the WWE is to put food on the table for his family.

In the UFC he'd also earn a lot, but not as consistently as in the world of professional wrestling, considering that fighters only average two fights a year.

The contract that WWE have in place for the Beast means that he's the second highest paid superstar on the roster behind John Cena, and we'd say that Brock is pretty happy with that.

Given how incredibly well he's paid in his current position, taking the risk and making the move away may not be the smartest decision.

Speaking of which, money certainly plays a factor in the next point.