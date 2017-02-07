5 reasons Corey Graves will be WWE's greatest secondary announcer

Corey Graves is one of the most important pieces of the Monday Night Raw puzzle for WWE.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 11:10 IST

Graves has come on leaps and bounds in just a few years

When it comes to commentators within the WWE, you have to get your selection 100% correct or else you could be left with an extremely unhappy WWE Universe for many years to come.

If you need an example, just look at the combination of Michael Cole and John Bradshaw Layfield that fans had to sit through week in and week out before the brand split came along.

But never fear because there's a new man in town, and that man's name is Corey Graves. Ever since being signed to an announcers contract by Triple H a few years ago, Graves has been on fire with his pin-point analysis and phenomenal work both on commentary and the pre-show panels.

It seems as if there's nothing this guy can't do, and that most certainly bodes well for the future. There's just something so different and unique about Graves that makes him an instant fan favourite when you ask the WWE Universe who their favourite commentator is.

You have to have that “it” factor to succeed in a position like that, and with so many years ahead of him, there's only one way for Graves to go and that's up towards the top.

With that being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Corey Graves will be WWE's greatest secondary announcer ever.

#1 He’s trendy

Graves is able to connect with the WWE Universe

It sounds like a cliche, but Corey Graves represents everything great about the new era.

He's up to date with all the latest trends, has a unique look with his tattoos and provides a fascinating perspective on the world of pop culture. Hell, his show “Culture Shock” on the WWE Network pretty much defines that and it represents how much relevance he has.

When being paired up with people like Michael Cole and Byron Saxton, you have to have a certain edge, because the two of them are quite by the book.

Graves is able to pull certain aspects of relevant media and insert them into the product, whilst also being able to pull himself back when necessary and connect with fans on a deeper level. Essentially, he just gets it.

Onto a topic that may still be a sore subject for the former NXT star.