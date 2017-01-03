5 reasons New Orleans is perfect for WrestleMania 34

These are just a few of the many positives when it comes to WrestleMania in New Orleans. Buckle up, it's going to be a good one.

by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 16:39 IST

Here’s why WrestleMania 34 should be at New Orleans

Wrestling fans tend to get extremely protective when it comes to WrestleMania. Whether it's the matches on the card or the location of the event itself, they can't quite separate their mind and their heart.

That's why many people took it personally, upon receiving the news that the show of shows will once again take place in New Orleans, just four years after Daniel Bryan lifted the roof off of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The critics within the internet wrestling community are pointing towards the fact that other cities should get a chance to host the grandaddy of them all. Whilst that does ring true, there's so much more to consider when unpackaging the news that NOLA is the frontrunner for 2018.

Right now this can only be considered as a rumour, but with Raw set to take place at the Smoothie King Center in the Big Easy next week the timing makes sense. Besides, there are plenty of reasons to believe that this is yet another stroke of genius business from Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

If you're one of the people doubting this plan, then set down your pitchforks and listen up. After a year in which the new era has been created, we owe it to ourselves to maintain a more positive outlook on our favourite form of entertainment.

With that being said, these are five of the many reasons WWE is once again onto a winner with one of the greatest cities in the world.

#5 Close proximity

There is no chance you can miss proceedings in New Orleans

One of the many positives about New Orleans is quite simple - it's the perfect 'Mania city. To expand, we mean that everything in the area is in such close proximity. The convention centre, arenas for Raw & SD in addition to WrestleMania itself are all within walking distance.

One of the big trials and tribulations for travellers can be the hassle of public transport. Whether it be a bus, train or tram a lot of your spending money can go towards simply getting to the events. With NOLA, there's not a chance that you're going to miss out on the proceedings.

With that being said, here's an experience you won't want to miss out on.