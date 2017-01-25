5 reasons The Undertaker should win the Royal Rumble

The Undertaker should come out victorious in his first WWE Royal Rumble since 2009.

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 19:49 IST

The Deadman should emerge the victor!

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble looks like it will be one for the ages. In addition to being one of the most unpredictable Rumbles in history, it is also one of the most stacked events in recent memory in terms of the lineup.

Entrants in this year’s Rumble include the likes of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, as well as current stars like Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman and Chris Jericho. But perhaps the biggest draw of them all is the man who hasn’t entered the Royal Rumble match since 2009: the Undertaker.

The Undertaker rarely has a reason to enter the Royal Rumble match anymore. After all, the match is designed to be a bridge to WrestleMania. The winner goes on to compete for a world title in one of the main events at the Show of Shows.

But Undertaker rarely needs to be involved in these pre-Mania festivities. He’s such a big deal, that facing him at WrestleMania is an honour in itself, so he usually has an opponent lined up who is trying to conquer him. But not this year.

As of right now, there is no clear opponent for ‘Taker at WrestleMania. That means he has as good a shot as anyone to actually compete for a world title, be it the WWE Championship or Universal Championship, on the Grandest Stage of Them All. And to get to that point, the Undertaker should win the 2017 Royal Rumble.

#5 No other WrestleMania opponent would suffice

The Phenom has to be involved in a world title match at WM

No matter what match the Undertaker is in, it’s going to be a big deal. Even with the streak no longer intact, he’s one of the most intimidating forces in WWE history. Every match he is in is a marquee match. With that said, there are some match concepts that are less exciting than others.

Let’s say Undertaker doesn’t win the Royal Rumble this year. Who is he going to face at WrestleMania? Last year he had no clear opponent and WWE had to do all it could to come up with something worthy of Undertaker’s time on the fly. Do we really want another hastily thrown together match for one of WWE’s biggest stars?

If that is the route WWE decides to go, it seems like Braun Strowman would be an option to face the Deadman. And while Strowman has shown remarkable improvement compared to this time last year, a match with the Undertaker would not pack as much of a punch as a world title match involving the Phenom.

Aside from Strowman, no one else even comes to mind. A world title match is the most logical WrestleMania role for the Undertaker.