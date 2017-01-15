5 Reasons why the Intercontinental title is perfect for Dean Ambrose right now

Dean Ambrose is one of the most valuable superstars in the WWE, and he is perfect for the Intercontinental Championship right now.

@SorianoJoe by Joe Soriano 15 Jan 2017

Throughout his career, Dean Ambrose has been one of the most entertaining superstars in the WWE

The Intercontinental Championship is supposed to be a mid-card title, yet SmackDown has done such a good job at promoting the title that it feels like a bigger deal than Raw’s Universal Championship.

A great deal of credit goes to The Miz and Dolph Ziggler for putting on a memorable feud that catapulted the IC title to its high status. Ziggler put his career on the line for the honour, and The Miz did everything possible to keep the title around his waist.

Unfortunately for him, all of his little tricks weren’t enough for him to successfully defend the title against Dean Ambrose.

Pushed out of the main event picture after his feud with AJ Styles ended at “Tables, Ladders, and Chairs”, thanks to interference from James Ellsworth, Ambrose is now seemingly a notch lower on the card.

However, the IC title has become such a big deal that it doesn’t feel that way, and here are five reasons why Ambrose is the right man to hold the belt at this moment in time.

#5 Dean Ambrose automatically makes the title mean more

Dean Ambrose may be deranged, but he’s one of the most intelligent superstars in the ring

Right now, the most important thing for the WWE is to make sure that the Intercontinental Championship doesn’t lose the positive momentum it gained after the feud between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, which included impassioned promos and two excellent matches at “No Mercy” and TLC.

By placing the title in Dean Ambrose’s hands, the WWE is ensuring that the credibility of the title remains high.

Ambrose is one of the best superstars on the roster. He can get the fans behind him, he has a unique gimmick, his mic work is exceptional, and his in-ring work is among the best in the business.

This is a guy who won the WWE World Championship last year, and he’s won the Intercontinental Championship before.

In his feud with AJ Styles last year, Ambrose showed that he is indeed a “top guy” on the roster. After Ziggler and The Miz raised the roof at TLC in a brutal match filled with painful spots that showcased both wrestlers’ in-ring psychology, Styles and Ambrose found a way to top that in the main event.

Ambrose also performed at a high level in the triple threat match with John Cena and Styles at “No Mercy”, so he has plenty of recent experience when it comes to shining in the main event.

When you have a superstar with his track record and current form holding the IC title, it’s hard not to feel like this title is special. The WWE could have given the belt to other superstars on the roster, but there is nobody else outside of the main event picture who could elevate its prestige more than Ambrose.