5 reasons WrestleMania 27 isn't the worst Mania ever

WrestleMania 27 may not be great, but it's nowhere near being the worst of all time.

WrestleMania 27 gets a lot of unfair criticism

When people run down the best WrestleManias of all time, there are some pretty standard candidates. WM3, WM17 and WM30 are all considered to be right up there in the discussion and it's hard to argue with that.

However, a slightly more depressing topic is working out which is the worst WrestleMania of all time - and once again, there are some fairly consistent events that are mentioned.

One of those is WrestleMania 27 that took place in Atlanta, Georgia. Whilst the show certainly had the setting of a big time Mania event, a lot of people felt a little bit flat when they left the Georgia Dome that night.

There were a number of reasons why people didn't enjoy themselves, with one of the big ones being the main event match between John Cena and The Miz.

But let's forget all that because we're instead here to talk about the positives behind WrestleMania 27. As with any other edition of Mania, it certainly divides opinions, but not enough people point out the good things that came out of it.

If anything, WM27 represents the complete and utter pessimism that seems to have taken over the WWE Universe in the last decade or so. With that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons why WrestleMania 27 isn't the worst Mania ever.

#1 Set

The Mania 27 set was beautiful

Let's get this out of the way - the set was absolutely magnificent. It honestly looked as if it was constructed by Greek gods, and if we were present on that fateful night in Atlanta, we'd have got our money's worth as soon as we gazed up it.

The ramp, the huge WrestleMania sign and the general production values were all top notch and should be seen as a massive success.

Even the big cube above the ring made it feel a little bit more special. Ironically enough, this is probably one of the greatest sets in WrestleMania history which may depress some people who choose to believe that the rest of the show is the devil.

Still though, if you go back and watch it on the WWE Network then the odds are that you'll be pleasantly surprised.

