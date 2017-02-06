5 reasons WrestleMania Axxess is unbeatable

WrestleMania Axxess is huge part of Mania weekend, and there's a reason for that - it's amazing.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 12:53 IST

WrestleMania Axxess is always something different to look forward to for Mania travelers

WrestleMania has become a week-long series of events in the last few years, with numerous events being added and altered in order to make the experience as worthwhile as possible for fans travelling in from all over the world.

It's a smart idea too, as the travel packages have become a regular fixture for many people year in and year out when they make the trip over to the host city.

With that being said, there's one event that seems to stand out above the rest - WrestleMania Axxess. The Hall of Fame and NXT events are special in their own way, but Axxess is a whole different ballgame when you consider how there are so many different things to do there.

No matter what part of the convention centre you're in, you will likely find something fun to do for the morning or afternoon. It's pretty much a wrestling fan's version of Disneyland, and considering that the event is held in Orlando this year, the two could legitimately intertwine.

Members of the WWE Universe both young and old can find something they'll enjoy at Axxess, and it's time that more people start to appreciate all of the hard work being put into the event by WWE.

With that in mind, let's look at five reasons why WrestleMania Axxess is unbeatable.

#1 Superstar interaction

The look on the faces of fans when meeting their heroes is priceless

Walking into a room and seeing some of your favourite WWE superstars and heroes is a pretty special feeling.

At Axxess, the second you walk through the doors, you start to spot numerous wrestlers that you've been watching week in and week out for years on end. It's a pretty remarkable sensation, and better yet, you get to meet them all too.

Whether it's general admission or VIP tickets, you can interact with these larger than life icons that entertain you inside the squared circle. You could ask them a question, get a picture or just generally break down in tears - it doesn't matter.

This is your chance to let them know how much they mean to you, and that in itself is surely worth the price of admission.

Onto a specific segment that pops up at every Axxess.