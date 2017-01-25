5 reasons WrestleMania should go to Minneapolis

With WrestleMania 34 confirmed for New Orleans, it's time to show some respect for Minneapolis.

25 Jan 2017

Minneapolis is long overdue a WrestleMania

WrestleMania is indeed what it claims to be - the showcase of the immortals.

It's by far the most important date on the WWE calendar and there's no denying the impact that it's had on the professional wrestling industry over the years. It's so huge, in fact, that its influence goes beyond just World Wrestling Entertainment.

Year in and year out cities from all over the United States bid for the right to host the week-long extravaganza.

WWE have turned Mania into a festival over the years with a number of events taking place, from Fan Axxess to the Hall of Fame to the now legendary Monday Night Raw the night after the big show. Hell, this year they've even thrown SmackDown Live in there too.

But for some reason, there are a lot of locations that tend to be snubbed in favour of places that WWE have a successful history with. It doesn't matter how good their pitch is, more often than not the company will stick with what they know leaving places like Minneapolis out in the cold - literally.

It's just not good enough and whilst Minneapolis may not have the appeal that some of the other chosen cities do, there's certainly a lot to suggest that they can pull off a successful show.

With that being said, let's look at five reasons why WrestleMania should go to Minneapolis.

#1 Different

Minneapolis is very unique

Say what you will about the weather, the midwest and Minneapolis in general, but hosting WrestleMania there would feel different.

It would feel unique. The company aren't big fans of cold weather places having the event in their city, but it's happened in the past and in many ways it would make the week feel even more special.

It would show that they're listening to their fans from all over the nation who don’t want to be forced into the typical tourist destinations, and it may give them more respect among the WWE Universe.

Plus, they usually just want to get into new stadiums before the NFL do for the Super Bowl, but now that isn't a possibility so it would prove they're taking a risk which is always a good thing.

