Five reasons you should be excited about attending WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania 33 has the potential to be one of the greatest Manias of all time.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 19:05 IST

The long wait is almost over for wrestling fans around the world

If you're a wrestling fan then the odds are that you've dreamed of one day making the trip to see WrestleMania live in person. We watch the event on television year in and year out and it comes across as this larger-than-life extravaganza, with week-long events contributing to the party atmosphere that the show itself creates.

For some, it's a once in a lifetime moment when you decide to bite the bullet and go, but for others, it can become a yearly tradition. There are people all over the globe that save up their pounds or dollars for months on end to purchase tickets to the show of shows.

When you travel to the host city for the occasion, it becomes much more than just a wrestling show - it's a celebration of everything we love about professional wrestling. You meet new people, experience new cultures and likely have the time of your life. So as we look ahead to Orlando, there are plenty of reasons to be excited if you've already booked your place at the granddaddy of them all.

With that being said, let's take a look at five reasons why you should be excited about attending WrestleMania 33. Oh, and if you aren't going - then get yourself on Ticketmaster and start arranging your flights because you only have one life. Live it.

#1 Orlando tourism

The possibilities are endless in Orlando

In terms of tourist areas in the United States of America, you aren't going to get many that are better than Orlando. Whether you're travelling from outside or within the country itself, you're guaranteed to find something you'll enjoy with a whole host of events on offer. Also, the likelihood of the weather being decent is pretty high.

You've got the Orlando Magic, Disneyland, Universal Studios, the numerous food chains and bars - the list goes on and on. While WrestleMania week allows you to indulge in various wrestling-based events, you can also take in so much of the beauty around the host city and Orlando isn't short on that, whatsoever. If you're looking for a good time, you'll find it one way or another down there.

Onto the place that will house the show of shows.