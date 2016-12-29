5 Superstars who could be La Luchadora

Will the mystery that has been puzzling everyone be resolved next week?

The mystery that is puzzling everyone

Who is La Luchadora?

This has been the discussion among wrestling circles after this week’s SmackDown Live. The ability to evoke such questions and making fans tune into next week’s programming has been one of the biggest plus points of SmackDown Live.

The mysterious masked woman under the gimmick, La Luchadora came out to cost Becky Lynch her title shot against Alexa Bliss this week. Ironically, La Luchadora was the same gimmick that Becky had used to get her shot in the first place. With just two weeks, SmackDown Live has managed to create a character that evokes emotions among the fans.

The big question still remains: who is La Luchadora? In this list, we are going to take a look at some possible names that could be under the mask.

Honourable Mention: Eva Marie

Eva is bound to get a big push when she returns

We know that the return of Eva Marie is coming sooner or later. With the recent film project that she landed, WWE is bound to give her a major role in the Women’s division and as pushing her right into the Championship might result in fan backlash, pitting her against the former champion was probably the second best decision.

Eva already has heat on her and costing Becky Lynch her title shot doubles the magnitude, in turn making her one of the hottest heels on the Women’s division right now.