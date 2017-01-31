5 Superstars who impressed at the 2017 Royal Rumble

Five superstars who impressed us at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble

by arjunPapadopolous Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 11:49 IST

Too many cooks spoiled the broth

The Alamodome was flocked with over fifty thousand WWE fans as the annual tradition of the WWE Royal Rumble concluded on a chilly night in San Antonio, Texas. First things first, the Rumble was indeed a disappointing affair.

With no surprise returns or extraordinary performances to talk about, the WWE missed a chance to capitalise on the star power that was available at hand. The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were all booked poorly as the fans were clearly agitated by the plans that the WWE had in store for them.

It is disappointing to have sat through three hours of the show with nothing much to cheer about.

Nevertheless, we always make it a point to find some unsung heroes from the debacle and we shall do it once again as we bring you five WWE superstars who impressed at the Royal Rumble pay per view.

#1 John Cena

Back on top of the food chain

Love him or hate him, you just can’t ignore him. John Cena took a hiatus from the WWE title picture to focus on other priorities and once the 15-time WWE Champion returned, he had an obstacle called AJ Styles waiting to put him in his place.

Cena squared off against champion Styles in a classic match at the Royal Rumble and both Superstars had plenty on offer. Their twenty-odd-minute match was easily the highlight of the event, as both Superstars gave it their all in the gruelling and skilful contest.

Cena emerged on top after overpowering AJ with two attitude adjustments and in the process, became a 16-time WWE champion, equalling the ‘Nature boy’ Ric Flair.

Cena was at his offensive best and the fans loved the action as well. He is one of our star performers of the evening and we can also catch him defending his title in the elimination chamber setup in a couple of weeks.