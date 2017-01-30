5 Surprising moments in the 2017 Royal Rumble Match

There were was some shocking eliminations, entries and winner of the 2017 Rumble match.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 15:16 IST

This cool face-off happened and then they both lost.

Well, that happened.

It was one of the most “star-studded” Royal Rumble matches in history, with many famous legends like Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. It had people pushed as favourites like Braun Strowman. It had someone from 205 Live. It had Mojo Rawley for some pointless reason.

It had the normal things you would expect from the Rumble like fresh stare downs, comedy spots and many potential matches being set up for the “Road to WrestleMania 33”. And with Randy Orton winning the whole thing, it sure was a surprising Rumble match.

But what were the most surprising parts of the unpredictable 2017 Rumble Match? With that, I present my list of top five most surprising moments of the 2017 Royal Rumble Match:

#5 No real surprise entries

This was one of the biggest surprise entries of the 2017 Rumble

We knew 22 of the 30 entries in the Rumble match before it even started. With that in mind, people were excited to see some fun surprises in each Rumble match. This year those shocking names could have included the likes of Kurt Angle, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. We got none of those possible shock returns.

The only ‘surprise’ that came to fruition was Tye Dillinger at number ten. I mean it was almost too perfect to not do it but he still didn’t last very long in the match itself. It was a shame for the “Perfect Ten”. Even more shocking was that he was the only NXT guy in the Rumble at all. Poor yellow brand.

What about the rest of the “surprise” Rumble entries? It was a list of forgettable mid-card wrestlers: Enzo Amore, Jack Gallagher, Kalisto, Mark Henry, James Ellsworth and Apollo Crews. None of these wrestlers got the crowd super excited and didn’t provide that normal fun surprise moments we get in see in most Rumble matches.