5 Things about Paul Heyman that you probably did not know

Unknown Paul Heyman guys, Heyman in Hollywood and much more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jan 2017, 00:26 IST

Ready to step into Hollywood

Paul Heyman was, is, and will always be an influential name in the wrestling business. The contributions that he has made to the wrestling business itself are enough to show how differently wired Heyman’s brain is. While some might call him a great manager, others would love to see him as a promoter that changed the tides in the business.

But we all know that it’s hard to confine Heyman with just one or two superlatives from the English dictionary. Heyman is still one of the best assets that WWE has on their roster and his recent appearance on the Network special show ‘Bring It to the Table’ underlined the fact yet again.

While a lot of interesting facts about Heyman is known to the WWE Universe, there are certain ones that we might not be aware of. In this list, we are going to take a look at them.

#5 The lesser known Paul Heyman guys

Renee is an off-screen Heyman girl

On screen, Paul Heyman is one of the most successful managers out there with clients like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Kurt Angle, and a string of others. But not many know about his mentoring skills off the screen. Heyman is known for building up many careers during his stay in the business and some of the lesser known names include Renee Young, Natalya, and Beth Phoenix.

A good portion of all the ECW originals were real life Heyman guys and though he might still owe them money, most of them are still loyal to Heyman, which in turn showcase how good Heyman is when it comes to managing people.