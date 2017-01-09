5 Things you need to know about Chris Hero

From Chris Hero to Kassius Ohno, everything you need to know about NXT's latest signing!

by Pratyay Ghosh
09 Jan 2017

Chris Hero just re-signed with WWE!

Chris Hero, real name Chris Spradlin, finally returned to WWE earlier this week when he debuted at the NXT tapings to confront Shinsuke Nakamura. Hero re-debuted under his old NXT moniker, Kassius Ohno. Hero first signed for WWE in February 2012 and was famously supposed to be one of the original members of The Shield before WWE shelved him in place of Roman Reigns. Hero was later released in 2013 while Reigns has gone on to main event Wrestlemania.

Hero returned to the independent circuit after his release from WWE and impressed with performances across the indies from EVOLVE and wXw to Dragon Gate USA, so much so that WWE re-signed him. Hero is set to grace NXT once again with rumours that he has been earmarked as Samoa Joe’s replacement. It looks like the time has finally come for Chris Hero to show the WWE fans and management what they missed out on the first time.

But, before we get to that, let’s get to know Chris Hero a little better.

5: The Wife Beater

Chris Hero started his career under the ring-name “The Wife Beater”

Before he became Chris Hero, Chris Spradlin started off his pro wrestling career under the shocking name of “The Wife Beater”, a name that PG-WWE certainly won’t approve of. Spradlin decided to use the name to drum up controversy and notoriety to make a name for himself. With an equally shocking name for his finishing move – The Domestic Violence – Spradlin ran into trouble just a few months after he started using the name after a women’s group found out about it.

The group organized a protest at an indie show that Spradlin was booked on and the incident was even mentioned on Bill Maher’s show, Politically Incorrect. Thankfully, Spradlin later changed his name to Chris Hero after a booker at a family-friendly show in Ohio refused to book him until he changed his name. And so, Chris Hero was born....