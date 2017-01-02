5 Things that must happen at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11

A huge night for New Japan Pro Wrestling could set the scene for 2017.

Wrestle Kingdom 11 will showcase the best that NJPW has to offer

It’s finally 2017 and that means that it’s time to kick off the year with New Japan Pro Wrestling’s 4th of January show at the Tokyo Dome – this year’s iteration being Wrestle Kingdom 11.

This year’s Tokyo Dome show may be missing the raw star power of previous years but the card is stacked with a host of exciting matchups and two massive headliners – Kenny Omega challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and Tetsuya Naito defending his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against the “Ace” of New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Wednesday’s show will have huge implications for New Japan over the coming year as they try to vest away WWE’s growing influence in the region and reassert dominance. They need to start 2017 off with a bang and WK11 is set to deliver. Let’s take a look at 5 things that must happen at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

5: Young Bucks must lose the Jr. Heavyweight Tag-Team Championships and rise to the main Tag-Team Division

The Young Bucks will look to rise up the NJPW card in 2017

Matt and Nick Jackson have revolutionized tag-team wrestling, for better or for worse, over the last few years and are by far the most popular tag-team outside the WWE’s umbrella.

As of now, the current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag-Team champions have held their titles for over 200 days but The Bucks deserve so much better. Their slightly childish antics don’t go down as well in the Far East as it does in the States and they’ve been condemned to NJPW’s Junior Heavyweight tag division instead of the main division.

At Wrestle Kingdom 11, it should finally be time for Matt and Nick Jackson to get elevated to the heavyweight tag-team division after dropping their belts to Roppongi Vice. If New Japan don’t give the Bucks their due, they’ll eventually leave for the greener pastures of the WWE.