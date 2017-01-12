5 Unlikely WWE Superstars who could win the 2017 Royal Rumble

They may not be the favorites to win the Royal Rumble, but we can definitely see them standing tall.

by Jeremy Bennett Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jan 2017, 18:27 IST

Baron Corbin has already proved he can win a huge battle royal, is the Royal Rumble next?

The Royal Rumble is almost upon us, and with it comes the unpredictability of who will be competing for a world title in the main event of WrestleMania. There will be a larger than life cast of characters in this year’s Rumble with The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Brock Lesnar among the 30 competitors in the match.

The aforementioned WWE Superstars were listed as favourites to win the 2017 Royal Rumble in this previous article. However, there have been years where the winner of the Royal Rumble was an underdog or complete surprise.

For example, Rey Mysterio defying the odds and lasting over an hour in 2006 or even Vince McMahon’s surprise win in 2001.

This article will take a look at five WWE Superstars who are not the top favourites to win the Royal Rumble in 2017 but could surprise. They range from wrestlers returning from injury, wrestlers who are newer to the main roster to a wrestler who has been in the mid card who could surprise.

Read on to see the five WWE Superstars who could be the surprise winner at this year’s Royal Rumble.

#5 Finn Balor

Social media teases are nothing new from Finn Balor, is he healthy and ready to Rumble?



Remember the 2010 Royal Rumble when Edge made the shocking return from injury early to win the match? The same could hold true for Finn Balor, the first ever WWE Universal Champion who has been out of action since August with a torn labrum.

Finn Balor has stated before that WrestleMania seemed to be a realistic goal for his return, but he has also teased a return sooner than that. Balor loves to joke and tease on social media, and that is a good thing because his return could be a big surprise. There is no better time to surprise the WWE Universe than at the Royal Rumble.

Since Finn Balor was Champion at the time of his injury, it would be safe to say that if he is in the Rumble match, he’s going to win it.