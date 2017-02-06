5 ways to improve the Road to WrestleMania

The Road to WrestleMania is always an exciting time, but it could use a few tweaks.

The Road to Mania is always an interesting journey

The Road to WrestleMania has become a cliche that WWE love to shove down our throats year in and year out. They want to force the idea upon us that we're getting ready for the biggest show on the WWE calendar when in reality we all know that already.

Nonetheless, it is good fun if you turn Michael Cole's constant mentions of it into a drinking game.

With that being said, there are obviously a lot of ways in which the WWE could improve the actual road itself. Obviously, there are several factors to consider when thinking about how to book the RTWM, because there's just so many feuds to contemplate and book accordingly.

It's an unenviable task, but then again that's what Vince McMahon lives for.

He wants Mania to be as phenomenal as possible to ensure the continued success of the company, and it makes sense. However, sometimes good old Vinnie Mac's personal preferences can cloud his judgement over something that would probably be better for business.

It's a shame, but it's something that we as a wrestling community have had to accept over the years. With that being said, it's time to take a look at five ways to improve the Road to WrestleMania.

#1 No February PPVs

The Chamber and Fastlane need to go

Whether it's Fastlane or Elimination Chamber or god knows what other puns they have in store, February pay-per-views just do not need to exist.

It takes the focus away from the upcoming WrestleMania by planting supposed alterations in the plot into the mix when in reality the storylines don't even remotely change. It's just a big old waste of time.

You could easily accomplish what they want from these events on Raw and SmackDown Live, which would just be more beneficial all-around.

It would improve the television ratings on a week to week basis, make things feel more unpredictable and it would give the crowd in attendance some genuine excitement as opposed to a show that's solely built around these B pay-per-views.

Onto an issue that tends to rile up many members of the WWE Universe.