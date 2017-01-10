5 Ways to rebuild Brock Lesnar in 2017

Let us face it, Brock didn't have a good 2016. How can we rebuild him in 2017?

by Brandon Lasher 10 Jan 2017

It is time to rebuild Brock Lesnar in 2017. Brock Lesnar sure had an interesting year in 2016, didn’t he? It started off decently enough with a potential feud against Bray Wyatt at the Rumble followed quickly by a fun triple threat match at Fastlane. If only Brock’s year could have ended at that point. A lot of people were excited about the potentially brutal street fight between Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose being the highlight of WrestleMania 32. To say it was disappointing would be an understatement. Even Dean complained about it months later on the Stone Cold Podcast. It didn’t really get much better after that point. Sure he won his big UFC fight but was quickly suspended from future bouts in the UFC. This took the lustre off his long awaited match with Randy Orton. What was the WWE’s solution? You have the match end the show with Brock legitimately hurting Randy. Do you want to send the fans home happy at Summerslam? End the show with a bloody mess that is Randy Orton. Finally, we had the successfully hyped return of Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. It was a worthy main event. Then in under two minutes, Brock was defeated. This sure wasn’t the year I think anyone expected for the guy from “Suplex City”. Three underwhelming matches and a year-long ban from UFC. I think Brock is in need of reinvention. It is going to take a lot of work to get him back to the monster he deserves to be seen as. With that in mind, I present my list of top five ways to rebuild Brock Lesnar in 2017: #5 More Sit-Down Interviews

This was the highlight of the Roman-Brock feud. It is the best style for Brock.

Let us face it, Brock Lesnar is one of the worst talkers in the WWE. He isn’t comfortable doing so and isn’t the best at thinking on his feet. That isn’t an insult, it simply isn’t his strong suit. Simply look at Lesnar’s interview with Stone Cold on his podcast, he is a guy who prefers his solitude.

That is why he has Paul Heyman, the best talker in the WWE, doing most of the talking for him to hype his matches. But since you pay Brock so much money, why waste his limited appearances on Raw standing behind Heyman?

One of my favourite parts of his WrestleMania 31 build with Roman Reigns happened by accident. It was during the major snowstorm that forced Roman and Brock to face off in the WWE Studios in a sit-down interview. It was excellent. When Brock has a chance to speak for himself in this low-key setting he is successful.

Going forward, allow him to do what he does best: sitting down insulting his opponents and acting like his usually smug self. It is Brock at his best.