5 ways WWE can make WrestleMania 33 more exciting

WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year, but WWE can always find a way to make it more exciting.

@BR_Doctor by Chris Mueller Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 15:25 IST

If John Cena retains at Elimination Chamber, he faces Randy Orton at WrestleMania

WWE likes to describe WrestleMania as its version of the Super Bowl, and just like the Super Bowl, some years are better than others. When it comes to football, there's no way to control the flow of the game, but WWE can with ‘Mania.

Booking the right matches and finding the right order to put them in is important, but WrestleMania is a variety show with a lot of moving parts. WWE also has to book the right celebrity and musical guests, pick the best venue and create some entertaining surprises.

The last two WrestleManias also took place on the same weekend as NXT TakeOver events, and many would argue that the TakeOvers were more exciting shows. While it's great to see the developmental system doing so well, the main roster shouldn't have any problem blowing them out of the water when WrestleMania is concerned.

This year's event is coming at a crossroads for WWE. Most of the old guard has retired or transitioned to backstage roles, and the few veterans left are working minimal schedules. While the new generation is filled with incredible talents, very few have connected with the audience the same way guys like The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels did, at the top of their game.

WWE needs to make this year's event extra special. This slideshow will look at five ways this can be accomplished.

#5 Invite the right celebrities

WWE always makes sure WrestleMania features a few celebrity guests, but the company hasn't always used the best judgement when it comes to choosing the right famous people to appear on its programs. Remember the time Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb showed up on Monday Night Raw?

It was a travesty, and that's a much kinder assessment than most fans gave on social media.

More recently, WWE brought in Sophia Grace, who is a child singer. The Bella Twins were in one of her music videos, so it was a cross-promotional appearance, but fans were still scratching their heads in wonder as to why this little girl appeared on a show where the main form of entertainment is men beating the stuffing out of each other.

However, sometimes WWE hits it out of the park. Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania appearance garnered huge press for the company. Going back a couple of decades, Lawrence Taylor made headlines when he battled Bam Bam Bigelow.

Stephen Amell was the perfect choice for a SummerSlam match because he is a noted fan of pro wrestling, has the physicality needed to put on a believable performance in the ring and comes from the world of comic book television, which shares a large number of fans with pro wrestling.

Shaquille O'Neal is the only big name WWE has mentioned for an appearance, but he isn't enough. WWE needs someone who the fans want to see, not someone with the most name recognition at that particular moment.

The fifth season of Arrow will end close to WrestleMania, so perhaps Mr Amell would be willing to make time in his schedule for another appearance, even if it's just in a backstage segment.