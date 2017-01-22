5 wrestlers we don't want to see in the 2017 Royal Rumble

Who do you not want to see come down the ramp at the Royal Rumble?

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 22 Jan 2017, 09:41 IST

Superstars of several generations have appeared in the Royal Rumble over the years.

As the Royal Rumble approaches each year, there are always superstars that fans really want to see, both on the current roster and from the past. This year is no different, with fans and superstars alike speculating on the likes of Kurt Angle and Kenny Omega as possible entrants.

But, let’s be honest. There are also plenty of superstars that folks really don’t want to see come down the ramp for one of the 30 spots in the Royal Rumble match. Now, most of these aren’t because the superstar isn’t good in the ring. In fact, jobbers can be a lot of fun in the Rumble. But these five men each come with their own reason why we wouldn’t want them in the match.

Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash has been willing to come back for various reasons in recent years.

Kevin Nash has won championships in various companies and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. For sheer size alone, he’s also still a formidable figure, so it makes complete sense that the WWE would turn to him as a Rumble entrant, and they have.

But due to his well-documented history of leg injuries, watching Nash try to move around is painful at times. Also due to injury and age, we know that Nash isn’t in the match for a serious run, so it’s just a wasted spot when there are so many younger, talented guys to put in the mix.