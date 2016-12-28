5 Wrestlers WWE should sign in 2017

These wrestlers should be on WWE's wishlist in 2017.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 28 Dec 2016, 13:11 IST

Kenny Omega will main event Wrestle Kingdom 11 this January

2016 was a great year for the WWE and their fans. Yes, there were negatives but the positives greatly outweighed them – from WWE signing AJ Styles and pushing him as one of their top stars to them embracing the talents that the indies possess. WWE also restarted that Brand Split, although the jury is still out on that one although I personally am a fan of it.

We also got top-notch wrestling all the way from NXT to the main roster, something that WWE will continue to push in 2017. Along with these factors, let’s also take a look at two huge names that WWE brought back in 2016 – Goldberg and Shane McMahon – along with some of the huge names they signed this year – AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows La Sombra (Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas).

Expect more top class signings by WWE in 2017 and in this article, let’s take a look at 5 top names WWE could sign in 2017.

5: Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle could return to WWE sooner rather than later

Kurt Angle is a former 5-time WWE world champion and an Olympic Gold medallist. He’s also still a wrestling machine despite numerous injury issues and his age. Angle left the WWE more than a decade ago and its high time that WWE brought him back. Angle may be banged up and only good for a handful of marquee matches a year, he'd still be a valuable asset especially with the brand split still in place.

Angle brings with him star power and legitimacy. Rumours about his return have been floating around for a while now, with the latest round claiming that WWE have contacted him for a return at the Royal Rumble in January 2017. Angle's return could set up dream matches with a host of WWE's New Era stars like Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, not to mention epic rematches with his former TNA colleagues Samoa Joe and AJ Styles.

What Kurt Angle match would I like to see? Since Angle vs Bryan is no longer a possibility, my vote would go to Kurt Angle vs Shinsuke Nakamura.