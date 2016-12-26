5 WWE stars who really hurt their opponents in the ring

A photograph from the infamous match that ended Sting’s career

The fights in professional wrestling may not be real, but the risks sure are!

Over the years, many wrestlers have suffered career-ending and life-threatening injuries because of this ‘fake sport’. However well one goes over the moves, mishaps in the ring are always bound to happen.

Some performers like Bret Hart pride themselves on never hurting anyone through their illustrious careers. Others are not as fortunate, and often have to carry the shame and the guilt for cutting someone’s run short, with their momentary lapse in caution.

Today, we bring you the names of 5 such men. Artists in the ring, whose names have been tainted because of the injuries they’ve caused to their peers!

#5 Goldberg

Goldberg’s lack of in-ring experience ended Bret’s career

Two of the most recognisable names in professional wrestling took very different paths to get to the top. Bret Hart was an artist in the ring, honing his craft to such a fine degree that even his realistic looking offence never hurt anyone.

On the other hand, WCW needed a new superstar who resembled Stone Cold Steve Austin, to compete with WWE in the Monday Night Wars of the late 90s. The man, they found was Goldberg.

A former football player, Goldberg was thrust into the limelight without prior experience and went on a 173-0 streak in short, squash matches without ever having an opportunity to properly learn the ropes, he faced several seasoned stars who would more often than not, carry him through matches.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who masked their mediocre wrestling skills with charisma

At Starrcade 99, former Tag team Champions Goldberg and Bret Hart would collide in the ring, and a thrust kick from Goldberg would forever end Bret Hart’s career.

What’s worse is that Goldberg would cause more damage to Hart’s head from not being able to take submission moves in the right manner, by hitting Bret’s head on the mat several times thereafter.

Imagine the dream Bret Hart matches that never happened because of this- against Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar or even, Daniel Bryan.

According to Bret Hart in this interview, Curt Hennig and Haku too, had been badly hurt because of Bill Goldberg.