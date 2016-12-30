5 WWE Superstars that exceeded expectations in 2016

A look at the WWE superstars that exceeded expectations this year.

by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2016

Goldberg dominated Lesnar

Being an underdog in the wrestling business comes with certain perks. First of all, it's easier for fans to relate to an underdog. Secondly, the WWE Universe is known to embrace underdogs, unless it’s a character like James Ellsworth who completely forgets that he is one and goes on to attract hate from the fans. But we loved him when he went up against Braun Strowman right?

Being an underdog means that the expectations on your shoulders are less. And having such low expectations allows you to exceed them and showcase your skills in a better way.

There were such instances of Superstars exceeding expectations this year in the WWE and here’s a look at them.

Honourable Mention: Shane McMahon

Once again pushing the limits

When WWE announced that Shane McMahon was going to face the Undertaker, we knew that we were going to get something special from both Superstars. Shane has a reputation of pulling off daredevil stunts while wrestling, but all of that valour was on display long ago and with the possibility of ring rust after such a storied career, everyone kept expectations low.

But Shane surprised everyone when he jumped off the Cell at WrestleMania. It was a highlight reel moment for the ages and Shane doing such a move raised many eyebrows. Shane would then go on to play a crucial role in making SmackDown Live the better brand and still continues to be a driving force for the Tuesday night show.

#5 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss made good use of the opportunity she had

Alexa Bliss was hands down one of the best picks of the WWE draft. Having two separate divisions for Women after the brand split was a concern for many fans. And when WWE went with Sasha Banks, Charlotte and Bayley on Raw, the faith of the SmackDown Women’s division was further questioned.

But the lack of star power came as a blessing for Alexa who got a platform to showcase her talents. She soon established herself as a top heel in a division that boasted of performers that were far more experienced and within no time, she was feuding with Becky Lynch for the title.

The icing on the cake for Alexa came when she won the Women’s Championship. She is also one of the reasons SmackDown is currently seen as a better product when compared to Raw.