5 WWE Superstars that let down the company in 2016

Certain Superstars that did not live up the expectations of the company.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 12:43 IST

Reigns was suspended for violating the wellness policy

Irrespective of which industry one works in, not meeting the expectations of your company is probably any employee’s worst nightmare.

Based on a string of factors, a certain amount of expectations on your shoulder every time you walk out to do your work and when you are working for a global company like WWE, and that too, in front of millions of fans, not meeting expectations could come with career-destroying implications.

With this being the perfect time to take a look back at the year that went by, in this list, we will be looking at those WWE Superstars that failed to live up to the expectations that were vested upon their shoulders by the fans and the company.

#5 Roman Reigns

Similar to the case with Eva Marie, Reigns was someone that had huge support from the WWE management. He had one of the strongest bookings in WWE this year, but what lands Reigns on this list is his wellness policy violation.

We still don’t know the exact details of how and why Reigns was suspended but his suspension forced WWE to change a lot of plans.

Rumours suggest that it was because of the violation that Reigns was forced to drop his title to Rollins. To get the facts straight, Reigns was one of the hardest working and improved names of this year, but getting suspended while being on top of the mountain didn’t do anything good for the Samoan Superman.