5 WWE superstars Triple H buried

Triple H may be producing stars in NXT now but over the years he's buried many a superstar. Here are a few.

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jan 2017, 15:56 IST

Triple H has been guilty of quite a few burials in his career

In a career that's spanned just over two decades, Triple H has put a halt to several promising careers whilst reaching the top. For someone to be as successful as he's been, he's had to have trodden on the coattails of others.

Marrying the boss's daughter and winning fourteen world titles not only suggests that The Game was given a helping hand, it suggests that he runs the whole company.

In the late 90s, as Hunter began to become more and more influential backstage, his booking on the bill began to become more favourable. From being squashed by the Ultimate Warrior at Wrestlemania 12 to burying Sting at Wrestlemania 31, Hunter's rise to becoming the backstage king has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Here are 5 WWE superstars Triple H has buried in the past.

#5 Booker T

Booker T won the WCW Tag Team Championships ten times

There comes a point where several similar incidents continuously occurring can't all be a coincidence. Why is it that every guy that gets over on his own has to get his buzz squashed by Triple H?

When Booker T was on the cusp of becoming a main event player, Hunter stepped out of his way to shut him down. In 2003, Triple H was literally the only top guy around. When the likes of The Rock and Mick Foley left, Hunter sat on his own at the top of the mountain and refused to let anyone else reach the summit.

Wrestlemania 19 was meant to be the PPV that elevated Booker T to the next level, as he faced The Game in a high-profile bout. Many expected Hunter to drop the belt and end his boring title reign to Booker, instead he pinned him clean.

HHH went on to dominate Raw while Booker was then drafted to the B-show SmackDown.