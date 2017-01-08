5 WWE Superstars who deserve to win the 2017 Royal Rumble match

Bank on these five WWE Superstars to make the biggest impact in the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

Could Chris Jericho be challenging for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33?

A large part of the appeal of WWE's Royal Rumble match is its uncertainty and the excitement surrounding who will win and what familiar faces might resurface. For several years, however, the outcome of the Rumble has been pretty predictable with John Cena, Batista, Roman Reigns and Triple H all being the odds-on favourite to emerge victors.

This year, there are a few different notable names who could come out on top, and there isn't one individual who stands out as the obvious winner. Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and others have already been announced for the annual Battle Royal, though there are several other stars who could feasibly win as well.

The road to WrestleMania 33 starts at the Royal Rumble with the victor earning a world title match in the main event of the Show of Shows. These are the five Superstars who deserve to win the 2017 Royal Rumble match the most.

#5 Finn Balor

Finn Balor could easily resurface in WWE any day now

Balor might be the least likely to win the Royal Rumble this year, if only because he's still sitting on the sidelines with an injury. But as is always the case with the Rumble, nothing is ever for certain.

John Cena surprisingly came back early from an injury in 2008 and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 24 by coming out on top in the Rumble, so it wouldn't be far off for Balor to return in time for the anticipated event as well.

Balor's reign as WWE Universal champion was short-lived as a result of him getting injured at SummerSlam, leading to him relinquishing the gold on the next night's Raw. From rekindling his rivalry with Kevin Owens to contesting rematches with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, he could win the Rumble and go after the belt he never lost, at 'Mania.