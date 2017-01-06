5 WWE Superstars who lasted an hour in the Royal Rumble

Can you name the men who lasted an hour or more in the Royal Rumble?

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 06 Jan 2017, 07:20 IST

Sticking around for a long time in the Royal Rumble match is quite a challenge with so many bodies in the ring.

For a wrestler to stay in the Royal Rumble match for a long time, he has to have a blend of luck, skill and timing. Luck is required with regard to the entry number the performer draws, skill’s role in the equation is obvious, and timing can matter because of who might be in the ring when a guy gets inside the ropes.

Men like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns Chris Jericho and CM Punk have turned in marathon performances in recent years, but none of them managed to cross the one-hour mark. There are five men who have done so; how many can you name?