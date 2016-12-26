Dean Ambrose needs a heel turn to fully embrace his ‘Lunatic Fringe’ persona

In 2016, we witnessed a number of shocking high-profile heel turns from a number of WWE superstars.

AJ Styles brutalised John Cena alongside Gallows and Anderson in May, kick-starting their dream feud over the summer, Randy Orton aligned with the Wyatt Family, hitting then-partner Kane with an RKO to join the Family.

The Usos attacked American Alpha, embracing the dark side after an upset loss to Gable and Jordan, there was also Neville, who decimated Rich Swann and TJ Perkins a couple of weeks ago at Roadblock: End of the Line, making a huge statement in the Cruiserweight division.

All these heel turns were exciting, and a character switch was great for all superstars involved. However, there are still those on the active roster who are in dire need of a heel turn, but remain faces due to WWE’s stubbornness. A character change is a must for these 5 superstars in the next twelve months, as they have all run their course as a face.

Here are the 5 WWE Superstars who MUST turn heel in 2017.

#5 Dolph Ziggler

A heel turn for Ziggler could re-elevate him to the main event scene

For years now, Dolph Ziggler has been treading water as a face, as he has been vastly underutilised by WWE management. Never giving Ziggler a chance to establish himself as a top superstar, WWE have given him opportunities frequently, but they never pull the trigger on a big push for the ‘Showoff’.

A heel turn has been necessary for him for quite some time now, as it could have revitalised an otherwise floundering Ziggler. It seems that WWE have forgotten that Ziggler is much more effective as a heel than he is as a face, with his gimmick as the ‘Showoff’ fitting perfectly for a cocky, brash character.

After a string of losses in recent months, it has to be time for Ziggler to embrace the dark side, as he has floundered as a face for too long now. Ziggler is still wrestling splendid matches, with his recent series of matchups against the Miz ranking as some of the best in WWE since the Brand Split in July.

Considering the fact that he is still capable of wrestling great matches, Ziggler could be the next top superstar in the company as a heel. If WWE still consider Ziggler to be a potential main-eventer, 2017 is the time to turn the ‘Showoff’ heel.

Check out the highlights of Ziggler’s most recent PPV loss to the Miz at TLC: