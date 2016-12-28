5 WWE superstars who should be involved in the title picture in 2017

The men who may taste championship glory in the upcoming year.

AJ Styles laid his hands on the WWE title in his very first year as a WWE superstar

The WWE Universal Championship and the WWE Championship are arguably the two biggest prizes in the pro-wrestling world at present. Since the brand split between Raw and SmackDown took place a few months back, the red brand has been home to the Universal title whereas the WWE title (previously known as the WWE World Championship) has been owned by the blue brand.

Kevin Owens is the current WWE Universal Champion and has been holding the title since winning it in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Big Cass on the 29 August episode of Raw. Since then, Rollins and Reigns are the only ones against whom Owens has defended his title, with his present feud being against ‘The Big Dog’.

WWE Champion AJ Styles, meanwhile, claimed his title at the Backlash pay-per-view against Dean Ambrose and feuded primarily against ‘The Lunatic Fringe’ ever since. However, after beating Ambrose at TLC thanks to James Ellsworth’s interference, Styles put his championship on the line against Ellsworth and beat him easily.

On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, he successfully defended it in a triple-threat match against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. Earlier in the night, a returning John Cena had vowed to pursue the title, irrespective of who wins the match, and so ‘The Phenomenal One’ will be facing Cena at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

There are a number of superstars on either show who have largely been out of the title frame for most of 2016 but will be hoping to make up for it in 2017. This includes former champions, long-time performers who are yet to win the ultimate prize and impressive newcomers who have looked championship material from the very outset.

Here are 5 WWE superstars who should be involved in the title picture over the next 12 months:

#5 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has the wherewithal to become a champion

Sami Zayn is undoubtedly one of the most talented superstars in the WWE at present. With a rich history of work for other promotions and a successful NXT run behind him, Zayn became part of the WWE main roster early this year and was drafted to Raw after the brand split.

‘The Underdog From The Underground’ has never directly been in the frame for either of the major WWE titles so far. Although he did have a chance to compete in a fatal four-way match to decide the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in April, a backstage attack by longtime rival Kevin Owens ensured that he was replaced by Cesaro.

In recent times, Sami Zayn has been engaged in a feud with Braun Strowman in a bid to prove that he can overcome the big man. However, we can expect this rivalry to end soon as it has been going on since the post-Survivor Series episode of Raw.

Considering the immense talent that he possesses and his popularity among the fans, the former NXT Champion is likely to receive a major push in the near future and we may see him in the picture for the WWE Universal Championship or the WWE championship at some point in 2017.