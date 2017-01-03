5 WWE Superstars with the best odds to win 2017 Royal Rumble

This year is as wide-open a Royal Rumble field as we've seen in years.

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 03 Jan 2017, 05:24 IST

Triple H won the 2016 Royal Rumble to collect his 14th world championship.

The Royal Rumble match is one of the biggest traditions in the WWE every year. The winner has come to be guaranteed at least a shot at a world championship at WrestleMania, so the event is generally regarded as the beginning of the “Road to WrestleMania.” In some cases, as in 2016, the winner is actually granted the world title, with Triple H grabbing gold for the 14th time last year.

The tradition of predicting the Royal Rumble winner has become a tradition of almost equal prominence. Each year, fans and writers alike try to discern who will win, and this year is no different, especially with as wide-open as the odds seem so far. Here are five guys who could come out on top in 2017.