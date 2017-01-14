5 WWE UK Championship tournament competitors likely to join the WWE

The WWE will decide the first ever WWE United Kingdom champion, but who will walk away as the newest employee of the WWE?

14 Jan 2017

As an eleven-year pro and world traveled wrestler, Mark Andrews remains one of the tournament favorites to earn a contract at the conclusion of the tournament.

On Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th, WWE will be holding a two-day tournament that will air only on the WWE network. The special tournament will crown the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

For a number of years, there were very few wrestlers to come out of Ireland and Scotland to achieve success in North America. That is no longer the case, as wrestling is growing in popularity in Europe, especially in the UK and Ireland. Finn Balor, Sheamus, and Becky Lynch have managed to create a name for themselves in the WWE.

The UK independent wrestling scene has developed some of the finest talents in the world. Having young up and coming talent in the WWE Cruiserweight division such as Noam Dar and Jack Gallagher proves that the number of talented stars is plentiful.

Performers from the UK are also making a name for themselves in TNA, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Who will walk away as the inaugural WWE UK champion? Who will be the one to walk away the champion, from this group of sixteen?

Here are our choices for whom may earn a WWE contract after the WWE UK championship tournament comes to an end.

#5 Tyler Bate

Will this promising teenager be the one to earn a WWE contract?

At the tender age of nineteen years of age, it's hard to quantify how good he is until you see him compete. He only began wrestling in 2012 and was first was seen in a notable independent promotion when he teamed alongside Trent Seven – who also trained him – in Chikara in 2015. He has continued to compete with them since then.

Bate has faced a number of notable names in wrestling, in particular, the current WWE Cruiserweight champion, Rich Swann, while being part of Preston City Wrestling. He was called 'The Iron Master" and faced Swann as part in his debut for the promotion in a four-way matchup. Bate has also faced two others that merit strong considerations to win the WWE UK championship, Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews.

Much like a number of others on this list, Bate has been very successful throughout . During his brief time, he has been a multiple-time tag team champion in the Chikara, Attack! Pro Wrestling and Kamikaze Pro wrestling promotions. While he has his whole career ahead of him, he could certainly make a name for himself before turning twenty years of age.