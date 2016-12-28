7 Expected comebacks that did not happen in 2016

These are the returns that many fans expected to happen in 2016 but didn't.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 28 Dec 2016, 15:19 IST

Trish was supposed to return this year

Having expectations is an easy way for people to get disappointed. And when it comes to the professional wrestling fans, the magnitude of the disappointment goes up several times. This then results in us cursing the promotions, wrestlers and any other factor that resulted in our desired outcome from not happening.

In 2016 as well, we had a handful of expectations like this. A good portion of them was about potential comebacks that could happen in WWE. Some of these expectations were met, while others fell flat on the ground and will probably be carried forward to 2017.

In this list, we are going to take a look at those comebacks that we expected but didn’t happen.

Honourable Mention: Ronda Rousey

The loss to Holm changed everything

Ronda Rousey is one of those names that WWE is actively pursuing now. Back in 2015, WWE managed to bring her in for a segment with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Though there were talks about Rousey returning to WWE, her defeat to Holly Holm kept her away and probably ruined WWE’s idea to bring her back for WrestleMania in 2016.

#7 Rey Mysterio

Rey had some great moments in Lucha Underground

Rey Mysterio might not be in his prime, but he is still one of the most popular professional wrestlers outside WWE. In fact, he could even give most of the main event talent that WWE has now on their roster, a run for their money. Rey made his departure from WWE back in 2015 and there were a lot of rumours about him returning to WWE in 2016.

The return didn’t happen this year and instead, Mysterio went on to deliver some memorable performances in Lucha Underground. With Cruiserweight division back in WWE, bringing Rey back in 2017 would turn out to be a great move for everyone involved.