8 Professional Wrestling deaths in 2016

Our tribute to the wrestlers that we lost over the past year.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 19:04 IST

2016 took away some of our most beloved wrestling legends

Many have described 2016 as a truly cursed year. We lost icons from the entertainment world such as Carrie Fisher, David Bowie, Prince, George Michael... the list goes on and on.

The cruel hand that touched 2016 was felt in the world of sports entertainment as well. Many unfortunate superstars left the planet before it was their time to go. Here is our tribute to 8 men and women who were claimed by the year 2016. Their mortal vessels may be gone, but their memories live on.

#8 Chyna

Chyna will be remembered for making the Attitude Era so special

Chyna remains, till date, the only woman to have captured the Intercontinental Championship. That’s not all, she's also the first woman to be a part of the Royal Rumble and King of the Ring tournaments.

Born Joan Marie Laurer, she rose to prominence as a member of D-Generation X in the mid-late 90s. Sadly, her split from her then boyfriend, Triple H and Hunter’s relationship with Stephanie McMahon would take a heavy toll on Chyna, ending her career prematurely.

She did have runs in NJPW and TNA, but neither of them really did take off as much as her initial WWE run in the 90s.

On April 20, 2016, Chyna was found dead at her home in California at the age of 46. The cause of death was found to be alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, combined with sleeping aids combined with painkillers.

RIP 9th wonder of the world!