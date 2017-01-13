8 Surprise entrants that must be in the 2017 Royal Rumble match

Debuts, returns and shocking appearances; this year's Rumble has to have them all.

This year’s Rumble match has the potential to be one of the best.

The 2017 Royal Rumble match is fast approaching and already speculation is running wild on what’s going to happen. Actual entrants, entrant order, who eliminates whom, and most importantly, who will win, are all questions that lead to considerable curiosity and discussion at this time.

Since no one knows for sure what’s going to happen (not even the alleged industry experts), everyone’s having a grand old time trying to predict what’s going to happen at this annual WWE show.

One big question in discussion, of course, concerns the surprise entrants. Several wrestlers have already announced that they’ll be in the Rumble match because, apparently WWE thinks that everyone has the power to decide that sort of thing, instead, of you know, holding qualifying matches for it so that fans can see that not just anyone can get in.

The list of wrestlers officially announced in the match so far is a nice blend of veterans, younger talent, and legends.

We have Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman as relatively new Rumble entrants, The New Day, Chris Jericho The Miz and Dolph Ziggler as veteran Rumble entrants; and some very rare Rumble match appearances from Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker (his first appearance in the match since 2009) and Goldberg (first appearance since 2004).

So already the Rumble’s looking very exciting and is bound to bring in a lot of viewers, just for those entrants alone.

But what about the rest of the card? Who will fill in the remaining spots in the match? Odds are that we’ll see several regular faces from WWE’s upper mid-card be given random spots here or there in order to fill numbers.

But for each wrestler that announces their entry into the match, there should be a surprise entrant that either isn’t expected to appear or keeps their involvement a secret until the match starts.

Here are eight people we absolutely must see enter the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

#8 Cesaro



If anyone needs an ‘eliminate lots of people’ spot this year, it’s Cesaro

Though he hasn’t announced his involvement in the Rumble yet, Cesaro absolutely must appear in it. Cesaro is one of those people that can run roughshod against multiple opponents at once and keep the audience excited.

His running European uppercut to different opponents in different turnbuckles is one of the most exciting things he does, as it gets a big reaction from the audience whenever the ‘uppercut train’ (as it has been dubbed by JBL) gets going.

With the past three Rumble matches suffering from serious predictability issues, and for WWE, undesirable fan reactions for certain Superstars, this year WWE must do what it can to ensure the audience is satisfied with the Rumble entrants and eliminations.

Cesaro is one of the most beloved wrestlers on the roster, one that always gets a hugely positive reaction from the audience. WWE would be foolish to keep him out of the Rumble out of fear that his reaction would overshadow someone else’s.

Even if he doesn’t win (and odds are, he won’t, despite his uncontrollable awesomeness), his presence in the Rumble, coupled with a lot of uppercuts and a few surprise eliminations, is an absolute must this year.