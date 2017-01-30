AJ Styles vs John Cena, WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Winner and analysis

John Cena has finally gotten number 16

by Rohit Nath Breaking 30 Jan 2017, 07:48 IST

John Cena has officially tied Ric Flair’s record

John Cena defeated AJ Styles in his 3rd attempt and got the long awaited 16th World Championship, tying Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Championships.

John Cena and AJ Styles had an instant classic, with the Alamodome crowd electric throughout the match. The finish of the match seemed to be similar to their Summerslam bout, but Cena caught AJ before he could hit the Phenomenal Forearm and countered with 2 Attitude Adjustments to pick up the win.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair took to Twitter to congratulate the leader of the Cenation on tying his record

Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget...



To be the man, you gotta beat the man - WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017

It is not known as yet what Cena’s WrestleMania direction is but what is known as of now is that he will be defending the WWE Championship against 5 other men in the Elimination Chamber

Cena’s WrestleMania direction will likely be clear at the end of Elimination Chamber. Without a doubt, Cena and Styles put on the match of the night, with a pure psychology based match. Cena too put on an impressive in-ring performance, busting out new moves never seen before. After the match was said and done, there was not a single person out of the 52,000 in attendance booing John Cena.