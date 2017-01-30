AJ Styles vs John Cena, WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Winner and analysis
John Cena has finally gotten number 16
John Cena defeated AJ Styles in his 3rd attempt and got the long awaited 16th World Championship, tying Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Championships.
.@WWERobinson gives the @WWE Championship to @JohnCena -- A World Title victory for the record-tying 16th time!! pic.twitter.com/hYI7vxL5OX— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
John Cena and AJ Styles had an instant classic, with the Alamodome crowd electric throughout the match. The finish of the match seemed to be similar to their Summerslam bout, but Cena caught AJ before he could hit the Phenomenal Forearm and countered with 2 Attitude Adjustments to pick up the win.
The Nature Boy Ric Flair took to Twitter to congratulate the leader of the Cenation on tying his record
Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget...— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017
To be the man, you gotta beat the man - WOOOOO!
It is not known as yet what Cena’s WrestleMania direction is but what is known as of now is that he will be defending the WWE Championship against 5 other men in the Elimination Chamber
IN TWO WEEKS: New @WWE Champion @JohnCena will defend his title inside the #EliminationChamber, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ldKyGEB8aX— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
Cena’s WrestleMania direction will likely be clear at the end of Elimination Chamber. Without a doubt, Cena and Styles put on the match of the night, with a pure psychology based match. Cena too put on an impressive in-ring performance, busting out new moves never seen before. After the match was said and done, there was not a single person out of the 52,000 in attendance booing John Cena.