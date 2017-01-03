WWE News: Alberto Del Rio reportedly arrested for fight in Austria

What is going on with the former WWE Superstar?

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 03 Jan 2017, 06:52 IST

Alberto Del Rio has had quite a busy few days surrounding a trip to Austria.

Alberto Del Rio, now wrestling outside the WWE as Alberto Del Patron, has had quite an eventful few days.

Reports are now surfacing that, while on a trip to Austria for a wrestling show, Del Rio and his brother, El Hijo del Dos Cara, were involved in a nightclub brawl on Dec. 30 that got them arrested. While they were at the police precinct, the two brothers allegedly fought each other which resulted in Del Rio being more heavily shackled. His brother and another man involved in the fight are both still hospitalized in Austria, while Del Rio came back to the United States, albeit a little later than planned.

He was reportedly in Tampa, Florida, with Paige for Monday Night RAW. According to social media posts from Paige, the two may now be actually engaged after an in-ring proposal from Paige in 2016.

Look at itttttt!!!! He did it right back. love of my life!!! @VivaDelRio luckiest girl alive!! #BrassKnuckle pic.twitter.com/3XfmU9b90X — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2017





Del Rio left the company for the second time in 2016, while Paige has been out for quite sometime due to suspension and injury. She was not expected to make a return to television on Monday, but was simply at the show to discuss her recovery with WWE officials.