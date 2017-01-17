Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss: 5 possible finishes for the steel cage match

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch will face off in a steel cage match on SmackDown Live, and here are five possible finishes.

@SorianoJoe by Joe Soriano 17 Jan 2017

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss are capable of putting on a brutal match inside of a steel cage

There have been many excellent feuds in the WWE that started after the brand split, and the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss has undoubtedly been one of the most enticing. After Lynch became the first SmackDown Women’s Champion, she and Alexa Bliss traded blows and insults.

As the rivalry grew, so did Bliss’s skills in the ring, and it became clear that she would need to hold the title herself.

This change happened at “Tables, Ladders, and Chairs”, and Bliss has been the champion ever since. However, there’s been rampant speculation that the SmackDown Women’s title could change hands soon because a second title reign for Lynch would allow her to keep up with the likes of Sasha Banks and Charlotte on the “stat sheet”.

Steel cage matches are often the culmination of a rivalry, and while Daniel Bryan made this match stipulation out of a desire to keep “La Luchadora” away from the match, I wouldn’t be surprised if the end result of this match allows both superstars to focus their efforts elsewhere before this feud becomes too much of a good thing.

With that said, here are five possible finishes for tonight’s match on SmackDown Live.

#5 Alexa Bliss taps out to the Dis-Arm-Her

The Dis-Arm-Her could be the most appropriate way to end this match

The exploder suplex is an excellent move, but Becky Lynch’s trademark in this feud has been the “Dis-Arm-Her”, which is one of the most devastating submission holds in the WWE. We’ve seen the Dis-Arm-Her used several times in this feud, and it’s become a huge talking point in matches between Lynch and Bliss following Bliss’s title win at TLC.

Bliss has tapped out to the Dis-Arm-Her a couple of times, including the time when she was dressed up as La Luchadora. She clearly has issues dealing with this hold, and there are plenty of ways to tease this move before it actually occurs.

If Lynch wins the title tonight for the second time, then this is probably the best way for her to secure the championship. The Dis-Arm-Her has been used by Lynch in promos as a bragging point, and it would be a fitting way for this match to end.