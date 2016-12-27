Best and Worst of Raw- 26 December, 2016

The last Raw of 2016 certainly raised some eyebrows.

Did Rollins manage to dethrone the unstoppable monster?

The final Raw of 2016 came to us from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, in front of a packed audience. While last week’s Raw, coming off a lacklustre Roadblock was even worse than the pay-per-view; things did pick up this week.

Far from the perfect show, this episode of Raw just moved things along, although there were some segments that were simply just mediocre. There were few surprises, but we expect a good pay off very soon, and hence we are optimistic. Presenting the best and worst of Raw, live from Chicago.

#1 Best: Stephanie McMahon shuts up a vocal crowd

When was the last time Stephanie McMahon made it to our ‘best’ list?

We’ve been very hard on Stephanie McMahon, for her long, pointless and often annoying Authority segments on Raw, with very little chance of retribution, considering she’s a woman and inter-gender violence is a strict taboo in this era.

As expected, the Chicago crowd drowned her in CM Punk chants but Stephanie McMahon had a retort ready for the audience. In McMahon’s own words, ‘If you keep that up for 2 minutes, 15 seconds, you’d last one second longer than Punk did’.

This was a reference to C.M. Punk’s loss at UFC 203, to Mickey Gall in 2 minutes, 14 seconds only. That was one epic reply, Stephanie McMahon! You still got it and that deserves a slow clap...clap...clap...clap...clap! The loud Chicago crowd did not know what hit them.