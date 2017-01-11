Best and Worst of Smackdown: January 10th, 2016

Yet another solid show from the blue brand this week.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jan 2017, 10:11 IST

Why is Raw not taking tips from Smackdown Live, every week?

We did not mind Monday Night Raw this week, but we totally loved SmackDown from the time the opening package played. The pacing, the emotions, the vibe, everything is superior in this show! The crowd seems invested in the matches as opposed to the silence that greets performers on Raw every single week.

Sure, Raw may score higher in terms of ratings more often than not, but it’s quite obvious what the better show is, qualitatively. Let’s go straight to Baton Rouge, LA for our Best and Worst recap article.

#1 Worst: AJ corrects Mauro’s botch

The Champ that runs the camp just made a botch even worse

Sometimes, the best way to deal with a botch is just to let it be. Our WWE Champion chooses to disagree. During the John Cena vs. Baron Corbin main event, Ranallo mistakenly called a ‘sidewalk slam’ a deep six, Corbin's signature manoeuvre.

AJ would correct Ranallo and point out his mistake, live, on air. Obviously irritated, Ranallo called a Tornado DDT and asked AJ if he got that move right! Yikes, just let things be as they are, champ.

Of course, botch queen extraordinaire Dasha Fuentes was back at it again following the Nikki Bella vs. Nattie segment, during which she said ‘Tension seems to be boiling out here on Smackdown Live which... please welcome Dolph Ziggler.’ We are intrigued, Dasha. Please finish your thought! How else can one honestly sleep at night in peace?

We don’t know if this counts as a botch or not, but Dean Ambrose said that he’s the first member of Smackdown Live to enter the Royal Rumble match. Baron Corbin had announced himself as an entrant long before. However, Ambrose corrected himself and said he’s the first ‘champion’ to do so.