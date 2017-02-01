Best and Worst of Smackdown - 1st February 2017

A pretty exciting show, not without its faults!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 10:54 IST

Randy Orton hears voices, and it’s bad for the champ

Maybe it's just a mental block. Maybe it's the truth. The first ever Smackdown Live with AJ no longer holding the belt after months, felt like a slight step down from the episodes prior.

There were some great elements, there were some others that just did not resonate with us at all. Not that any of it is Cena's fault, really. Just that the air of excitement after a Royal Rumble was missing. Corpus Christi was a good crowd and the show definitely had its moments.

In any case, without further ado, we present the best and worst of Smackdown Live.

#1 Worst: 3 Champions got pinned

You don't become 16-time champion only to eat a pinfall soon after

In this week's episode, John Cena (WWE Champion), Alexa Bliss (Smackdown Women’s Champion) and Dean Ambrose (Intercontinental Champion) got pinned in their respective matches.

We understand that it’s sometimes necessary from a storytelling perspective, but this just makes WWE’s champions look weak.

Granted, these pin-falls were from legitimate competitors and not say, James Ellsworth (black phase in the history of Smackdown); but making three champions lose on the same night was overkill.