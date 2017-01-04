Best and Worst of Smackdown Live- 3rd January, 2016

Another near perfect show by Smackdown Live!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jan 2017, 10:21 IST

We were hooked for the duration of the two hours!

Last night, the ‘Best and Worst’ recap of Raw felt like work. Twenty-four hours later, as we jot down our thoughts following Smackdown Live, we write this in a completely different manner, as wrestling fans who enjoyed two brilliant hours of sports entertainment and can’t wait to share our thoughts with you.

Enough happened on this show to capture our attention over two hours, and even the worst segment here was better than almost everything on Raw barring the Braun Strowman- Sami Zayn Last Man Standing contest. That being said, let’s revisit Smackdown live for the ‘Best and Worst’ recap

#1 Best: Epic burns

This week’s Championship contract signing felt like a really big deal

People really want to see the rematch between John Cena and AJ Styles and how!

The crowd was hot as hell for the segment, as compared to anything on Raw. During the course of this signing, Styles delivered some of the best lines that he has, maybe ever. He called Cena a fortunate man because he got a title opportunity thanks to his brother in law. He capped off the segment by saying that Cena will never be as good as The Rock in Hollywood, and as good as Styles in the ring.

Cena’s replies, as usual, were also based in truth and really hit home. It's amazing how Smackdown Live incorporates reality into their promos so that they don't come off as forced. Introducing Corbin into this segment also elevated him, to an upper echelon star. To put it bluntly, this segment was almost perfectly done.